Burglars Decamp with 700 Gms Gold in Odisha Heist

Bhubaneswar: A major burglary was reported on Wednesday from Kamakshanagar in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, where miscreants decamped with a substantial quantity of gold, silver, and cash, triggering panic among local residents.

The theft occurred at the residence of Gopal Chandra Malla, located near the Anantapur Ram Temple, while the homeowner was away in Bhubaneswar for medical treatment. Taking advantage of the house being unoccupied, the burglars allegedly broke in and carried out the heist.

According to preliminary estimates, the miscreants made away with around 700 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver, and cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh.

CCTV cameras installed at the house captured the sequence of events. The footage reportedly shows three miscreants vandalising the surveillance cameras before forcibly entering the premises. Police said the burglars gained access by breaking a window of the puja room.

Following a complaint, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A sniffer dog has been pressed into service to trace the accused, while investigators are examining the CCTV footage and collecting forensic evidence from the scene.

The incident has heightened security concerns in the area, with residents expressing anxiety over the audacious nature of the crime. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the burglars.