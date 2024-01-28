BTech Lady Engineer Held for Blackmailing Women With Intimate Videos in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Sunday arrested a woman on the allegation of blackmailing women by threatening to make their videos of intimate moments viral.

The police is also on the lookout for the arrested woman’s absconding husband, the prime suspect in the case.

The lady accused, identified the woman as Sasmita Jena, is a resident of the Sahadevkhunta area in Balasore district. She holds a B Tech engineering degree. Her husband is a diploma engineer.

According to the police, Sasmita and her husband were threatening a married woman to make a video clip of her intimate moments viral. They had already collected Rs 2 lakh from her on several occasions.

Unable to bear the blackmail, the victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence Police Station, Bhubaneswar. Acting on her complaint, the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police arrested Sasmita. The cops seized a mobile phone, a debit card, a cheque book, and a passbook from her.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the husband of the accused was assisting his wife in intimidating their targets by introducing him as a police officer.

“Besides the married woman, they have targeted four other women. Sasmita’s husband has duped them by employing the same modus operandi. Sasmita would buy SIM cards and mobile phones in her name and provide them to her husband. She would also receive extorted money in her account,” said Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Cyber Police Station, Rashmita Jena.