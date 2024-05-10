Boy Drowns in Pool During Summer Camp in Moinabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn around, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool during a summer camp at Sujatha Public School in Moinabad.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday. The boy, G. Shravan from Surangal in Moinabad mandal, was one among 100 students at the summer camp organized by Sujatha Public School, said inspector G. Pawan Kumar Reddy.

At the time of the tragic incident, there were around 15 students in the pool, which has depths ranging from three to five feet. Unfortunately, even as the boy was drowning, the other students did not notice as they were all busy playing in the water.

After some time, the coach noticed something amiss and quickly retrieved the boy from the pool. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead, the SI said.

The father of the deceased, G. Vikram, a private employee, said that they were unaware that their son was into swimming also as he had enrolled for badminton sessions. He demanded justice for his son and the family.

Meanwhile, principal Veena was reluctant to provide any information regarding the incident.

In a statement provided to the police, the management claimed that this was an unfortunate incident, despite the presence of four coaches. They clarified that students participating in other disciplines were offered to attend swimming sessions without any extra fees. They maintained that messages to this extent were sent to parents, along with a request to provide suitable costumes.

A case has been registered against the school and police are investigating.