Borabanda Police Register Rape Case Against Impostor

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 7:12 AM GMT
Impostor posing as MLA's assistant flees after assault
Hyderabad police investigate rape case against fraudulent assistant.

Hyderabad: Borabanda police registered a rape case against a man posing as a personal assistant of a BRS MLA who fled after collecting `6 lakh from two women victims and assaulting one of them. The case was registered against accused Vijay Simha, after the victim lodged a complaint. Simha had promised them double bedroom flats, Borabanda inspector K. Adi Reddy said.


