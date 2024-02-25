Borabanda Police Register Rape Case Against Impostor
Impostor posing as MLA's assistant flees after assault
Hyderabad: Borabanda police registered a rape case against a man posing as a personal assistant of a BRS MLA who fled after collecting `6 lakh from two women victims and assaulting one of them. The case was registered against accused Vijay Simha, after the victim lodged a complaint. Simha had promised them double bedroom flats, Borabanda inspector K. Adi Reddy said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
