Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Body of auto driver found floating in Shamirpet lake

Crime
DC Correspondent
28 April 2024 6:27 PM GMT
Body of auto driver found floating in Shamirpet lake
x
The body of a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was found in Shamirpet police station limits on Saturday. The victim Bhatula Kumar, a resident of West Marredpally, was reported missing after leaving home on Saturday. He called his wife, Manju, in the afternoon informing her that he was ending his life at the Bolaram pond.

Hyderabad: The body of a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was found in Shamirpet police station limits on Saturday. The victim Bhatula Kumar, a resident of West Marredpally, was reported missing after leaving home on Saturday. He called his wife, Manju, in the afternoon informing her that he was ending his life at the Bolaram pond.

Alarmed by the call, the family members rushed to the pond but did not find him there. Going further, they found his slippers and phone at Samirpet lake. After a rigorous search of four hours, Kumar's body was finally found in the lake.

Reasons for the extreme decision are yet to be ascertained, said inspector Sana Srinath. Manju said that Kumar had attempted suicide twice earlier due to immense financial pressure.

Police registered a case and sent the body to Gandhi hospital for postmortem.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Auto driver road mishap Shamirpet Hyderabad crime 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X