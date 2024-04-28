Body of auto driver found floating in Shamirpet lake

Hyderabad: The body of a 45-year-old autorickshaw driver was found in Shamirpet police station limits on Saturday. The victim Bhatula Kumar, a resident of West Marredpally, was reported missing after leaving home on Saturday. He called his wife, Manju, in the afternoon informing her that he was ending his life at the Bolaram pond.

Alarmed by the call, the family members rushed to the pond but did not find him there. Going further, they found his slippers and phone at Samirpet lake. After a rigorous search of four hours, Kumar's body was finally found in the lake.

Reasons for the extreme decision are yet to be ascertained, said inspector Sana Srinath. Manju said that Kumar had attempted suicide twice earlier due to immense financial pressure.

Police registered a case and sent the body to Gandhi hospital for postmortem.