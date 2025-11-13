Blast Near Red Fort, Delhi: How It Happened

New Delhi: A deadly explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi has triggered a full-scale investigation and heightened security across the capital. Here is a detailed breakdown of what authorities have uncovered so far about how the incident unfolded and what we know now.

What occurred & when

On the evening of 10 November 2025, at about 6:52 p.m. IST, a car explosion occurred on Subhash Marg near the Red Fort Metro Station, Gate No.1, in the Old Delhi area.

The vehicle, identified as a white Hyundai i20, was seen entering a nearby parking area (near Sunehri Masjid) at approximately 3:19 p.m., and remaining there for over three hours before the explosion.

The blast occurred when traffic was slow-moving near a red signal, and the car stopped before it detonated.

The explosion caused multiple nearby vehicles (cars, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws) to catch fire, extensive damage to property, and tragically killed at least eight people with many more injured.

How the investigation is proceeding

The local police have registered charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and other relevant laws.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been brought in due to suspicions of a terror-linked act.

Investigators have traced the journey of the vehicle and are examining CCTV footage, identifying suspects, and probing connections to possible terror modules.

Key findings and indications

The car was parked for hours near the blast site, which suggests pre-planning rather than a spontaneous accident.

One suspect, identified as Dr Umar Un Nabi, has been traced in CCTV clips that show his movements across Delhi on the day of the blast.

Authorities have stated that materials recovered suggest the use of high-powered explosives (such as ammonium‐nitrate/fuel-oil combinations) rather than a simple vehicular accident.

Why this location matters

The explosion’s location—near the historic Red Fort, a major landmark and national symbol—adds a significant dimension of political, symbolic and security impact. The site is frequently used for major state events and draws large crowds, making it a high-risk target for any deliberate attack.

What remains unclear

The exact motive behind the blast is still under investigation. While terror links are strongly suspected, no group has officially claimed responsibility as of yet.

Whether the blast was a suicide attack, remotely detonated device, or triggered in some other manner remains to be conclusively determined.

The full list of perpetrators, any broader conspiracy, and whether multiple coordinated targets were planned is still being explored.

In summary, the event appears to be a carefully planned explosion involving a parked vehicle near a traffic signal in one of Delhi’s most crowded and sensitive locations. The investigation has rapidly expanded and is treating this as more than a mere accident. The next 24-48 hours are likely to bring more clarity on the identities of the perpetrators, the scale of the plot, and whether this was part of a wider operation.