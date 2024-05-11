Bike Stunts Continue Unabated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Young daredevil motorists are committing dangerous street stunts on motorcycles during late hours in several parts of the city, disregarding safety of others, whose lives are being put at risk.

Reports of reckless driving and stunts performed by young motorcyclists after 11 pm have grown significantly, Wheelies, high-speed manoeuvres, and weaving through traffic have become commonplace, turning the city's streets into arenas of adrenaline-fueled displays.

A group of bikers in the Attapur area wreak havoc by making loud noises from their vehicles and executing dangerous stunts at midnight. They also carry out life-threatening wheelies and stunts while other vehicles are moving right beside them.

Not just in the outskirts of the city, many of them do stunts and high-speed feats near high-security locations like Tank Bund and Necklace road. Young men and women doing burnouts, wheelies and drifting their motorcycles near the Secretariat have also become quite common. This is despite the fact that Tank Bund and Secretariat are high-secure areas with regular police patrolling.

These stunts don’t just endanger the lives of the riders, but they also put the safety of pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

Police officials said that efforts are underway to tackle such dangerous behaviours on roads.

"We are aware of the issue and are actively working to address it," stated Attapur SHO G. Venkat Ram Reddy.

"Our officers are conducting regular patrols. They have been instructed to take strict action against anyone found engaging in such dangerous driving ", he said.