Bid to prevent child marriages among ASR adivasis

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), district Women and child welfare department, tribal welfare department, ITDA and the education department officials are taking special measures to prevent child marriages among the adivasis in ASR district.

Member of the SCPCR Gondu Sitaram said measures to prevent child marriages were discussed in a meeting held in the Paderu project office on Monday.

ITDA project officer V. Abhishek and district additional SP K. Dheeraj said that they will work hard to make the district child marriage free with the instructions of the state government and the guidelines issued by the SCPCR.

District tribal welfare department deputy director I. Kondala Rao, district education officer Brahmaji, district medical health officer Jamal Bhasha, CDPOs of women and child welfare department, elders of various religions, officers and staff participated in the meeting.