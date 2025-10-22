Belgian Court Shown Pictures Of Arthur Road Jail Barrack Where Mehul Choksi May Be Kept

New Delhi: Detailed architectural drawings and interior images of Mumbai's high-security Arthur Road Jail, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi would be lodged if extradited, have been presented before a Belgian court as part of India's affidavit assuring humane detention conditions. The images, part of a set of six technical sheets titled "Prison Conditions Barrack 12, Arthur Road Prison, Mumbai", were prepared by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and filed by Indian authorities to demonstrate the adequacy and safety of the prison facilities.

According to the drawings, Barrack No. 12, designated as the unit for Choksi, measures approximately 46.5 square metres (around 500 sq. ft.), comprising a main room, passage, wash area, and toilet. The facility is equipped with ventilated windows featuring mosquito netting, Grilled doors for security, CCTV surveillance, Ceiling fans, and tube lights. It also includes a Wash basin and shower with running water, as well as PVC flooring and wall tiles for enhanced hygiene.

A mobile jammer is installed at the beam level, and a CCTV camera is positioned near the ventilator to ensure constant monitoring. The affidavit emphasises that the unit has been freshly refurbished and complies with international detention standards. The submission is part of an official affidavit by the Government of India before the Belgian Court, where Mehul Choksi has opposed his extradition, citing alleged threats to his life and concerns about prison conditions in India.

Officials reportedly attached these architectural visuals to show that Choksi would be housed in a well-ventilated, secure, and monitored cell not in overcrowded general wards.The drawings, dated June 5, 2025, are signed by Shailja Sakharkar (Architect) and D. Roychowdhury (Chief Engineer, CPWD, Mumbai-I). They include detailed 3D renderings of the room and toilet area, scale plans, and section diagrams, reflecting modern design and maintenance.Each sheet bears the CPWD seal and was produced under the supervision of the Chief Engineer's office at Pratishtha Bhavan, M.K. Road, Mumbai.The Antwerp Court of Appeal has found that the offences attributed to fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi are extraditable under both Indian and Belgian law, paving the way for his return to India to face trial in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.In its detailed judgment, the court observed that the offences shall be punishable under Indian law by virtue of Sections 120-B read with 201, 409, 420, and 477-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Sections 7 and 13(2) read with 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, each carrying a sentence of more than one year.

Mehul Choksi, accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is facing extradition proceedings from Antigua and Belgium. Indian authorities have repeatedly assured foreign courts that detention standards meet human rights norms, pointing to improved prison infrastructure such as Arthur Road Jail's designated barrack.