Beheaded Body of a Six-Year-old Girl Found Near UP Railway Station

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was found beheaded near Pitambarpur Railway Station on Tuesday in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.



Manush Pareekh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, South, ruled out a murder motive for the occurrence. He stated that it seemed the girl was either struck by a train or attacked by a wild animal, which caused the body to be dragged and caused the victim's head to come off of her body.

According to ASP Pareek, the body has not yet been recognized and appears to be seven or eight days old.

He said that the postmortem would determine the cause of death, and in the interim, the police are looking into the situation from every possible angle.