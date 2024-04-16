Basar IIIT student found dead in hostel room

Adilabad: Basar IIIT second-year (PUC) student Buchuka Aravind was found dead in his hostel room on the campus on Tuesday morning. He was a native of Thoguta mandal of Siddipet district. IIIT authorities, in a statement, said Aravind “committed suicide due to personal reasons.”

Basar police registered a case of suspicious death following the complaint lodged from the parents of the deceased. They stated that Basar IIIT had informed them of the death on April 15 night. Aravind was short of attendance for appearing in examinations that are scheduled for April 18. Subsequently, their son appeared to have ended his life, they said.

The security staff shifted Aravind to the health centre on the campus and he was declared dead. Following this, the IIIT called up his parents.

Vice-chancellor Prof Venkataramana expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family. The police started an investigation.