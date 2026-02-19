Bangladesh Cop Murder Accused Detained At Delhi Airport

A key accused wanted in connection with the murder of a Hindu police officer last year in Bangladesh was arrested at Delhi airport, officials have said. The student activist, identified as Ahmed Raza Hasan Mehdi, was arrested by authorities while attempting to leave the country for Finland.

He was intercepted by the Immigration Department at the airport and later deported to Bangladesh after the completion of the necessary procedures.

Mehdi had earlier claimed responsibility for the murder of Sub-Inspector Santosh Chowdhury on August 5, 2024. A video of him making the statement, sitting inside a police station in Bangladesh had gone viral amid the nationwide movement that led to a regime change in Bangladesh.

SI Santosh Chowdhary was lynched to death by a mob as the police tried to stop a march to the police station, resulting in the death of six protesters in police firing. A failure of later negotiations with the crowd resulted in the singling out of Chowdhary due to his alleged role in the shooting and prior incidents of abuse.



