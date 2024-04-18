Babylon Bar Found Using Expired Ingredients

Hyderabad: Babylon bar and kitchen in Jubilee Hills was found guilty of serving food items made of ingredients beyond their expiry date. Working on a tip-off, the commissioner of food safety conducted an inspection and seized the stock spread over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The team inspected the manufacturing unit of Sri Beverages at Chennapuram, Jawaharnagar, Medchal district and found several FSSAI Act deviations.

The team collected samples, which will be sent for lab testing. The commissioner instructed the vendor not to conduct any commercial activity till permissions are resumed.