Assam Jailer Arrested: Spy-Cam, Phone Found in Pro-Khalistani Terrorist's Cell

Guwahati: The Assam police on Friday arrested the superintendent of the Dibrugarh Central Jail for his alleged connection with Khalistani forces.

Informing that investigations have revealed the nexus of Nipen Das, superintendent of the Dibrugarh Central Jail in smuggling of sensitive gadgets in the jail, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy told reporters that he has been charged with the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Assam Prisons Act.

“In an investigation, we found electronic devices in the cell of Amritpal Singh and his nine associates recently. We found enough evidence against the superintendent of Dibrugarh Central Jail Nipen Das. We have found prima facie evidence against him," he said.

It is significant that the investigation was launched after police detected a major security breach in Dibrugarh central jail in which several electronic gadgets were seized from the jail inmates belonging to the separatist group Waris Punjab De.

On April 23, 2023, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab Police arrested him from the state's Moga district after several weeks of manhunt. Separatist Amritpal Singh and his nine associates have been lodged in this prison since last year.

A spy camera, a smartphone, a keypad phone, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, a smartwatch, and several other things were recovered from the cell where they were kept.

Security sources said that multi-tier security arrangements were put in place in the jail after the members of the radical outfit were brought there from Punjab. Additional CCTV cameras were installed and all faulty cameras were either replaced or repaired.

Pointing out that a significant security lapse was identified in the National Security Act (NSA) cell of the heavily guarded Dibrugarh jail, security sources said that after the receipt of information about security lapses top Assam police officers including DGP G P Singh visited the jail and supervised the investigation.