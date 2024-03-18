Assam DSP Arrested for Torturing and Raping Minor Domestic Help

Guwahati: The Assam police on Monday arrested a senior cop, posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) at the Police Training College in Assam’s Dergaon for allegedly torturing and raping a 15-year-old girl who was working as a domestic help at his residence.

The DSP, identified as Kiran Nath, was arrested under sections 376 (raping female under sixteen years) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to confesion of the victim, Nath forcibly confined her in his residence and used to torture her with the help of his family members. She said that she was repeatedly raped by Nath in unnatural manner.

Her family members on Saturday night lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dergaon police station in Golaghat district and police registered a case against Nath on Sunday.

“She managed to escape from the house recently and came home. After she explained everything, we decided to lodge a complaint,” the family members told reporters.

The director general of police (DGP), Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh while referring allegations of sexual misconduct towards the housemaid by a DSP posted at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) Dergaon said that police have registered a case (No 42) under section 376, 506, and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Dergaon in Golaghat district.

He further said, “DSP Kiran Nath, presently posted at LBPA, Assam has been arrested on the basis of evidence that has come up during investigation of the aforementioned criminal case.”

The DGP said that the Assam Police has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct. “Zero tolerance towards sexual misconduct amongst police personnel remains a cornerstone of the policy of Assam Police Headquarter,” he said.

The girl alleged that Nath’s wife supported him, and she tried to hide her husband’s acts. “Being a woman, she should have taken stand against sexual assault on a minor girl, but the lady rather tried to silence the victim,” a member of the girl’s family said.

Police said that they are investigating the matter further and more evidence is being collected. Officials said that they have recorded the statement of the girl and other witnesses as well.