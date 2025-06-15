Army Foils Infiltration Bid On LoC In J&K’s Rajouri

SRINAGAR: The Army said on Sunday that its alert troops foiled an infiltration by a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district overnight.

A defence spokesman said in Jammu that, after noticing suspicious movement at Barat-Gala in the Keri sub sector of the de facto border LoC, the Indian troops fired shots at suspected intruders, forcing them to quickly retreat towards the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report said that heavy exchange of fire took place between the Army troops and gunmen, resulting in a brief encounter.

Following the incident, the Army launched a search operation in the area “to ensure none of the terrorists has succeeded in sneaking into own area at the spot of the occurrence or anywhere near it,” the spokesman said.

A report from neighbouring Poonch said that the security forces have launched a cordon-and-search-operation in a remote area of the frontier district after the villagers reported seeing some suspicious movement.

Meanwhile, the J&K police on Sunday raided eight locations in Poonch’s Soujian and adjoining areas as part of a crackdown “to dismantle terror infrastructure and thwart attempts by Pakistan-based terrorists to use their contacts for motivating gullible youth to carry out subversive activities.” Earlier this month, the police had conducted raids at over five dozen places in Poonch to track down alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of proscribed militant organisations.