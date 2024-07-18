Apex tribal body slams Assam police, claims they killed three Hmar in “fake encounter”

Guwahati: The apex tribal body of Hmar tribal community---the Hmar Inpui, on Thursday alleged “cold-blooded” killing of three members of the community in an “orchestrated” encounter by the Assam police on July 16.

Condemning the incident which took place on Wednesday morning in southern Assam’s Cachar district, the Hmar Inpui described the killings of Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbiekkung Hmar and Joshua Lalringsan as “cold-blooded” murder.

“Hmar Inpui is shocked and appalled to learn about the…extra-judicial killings…The Assam Police allegedly arrested the three individuals at Kabugany-Amyur Road under Kachudharam Police Station, Cachar, Assam,” the Hmar Inpui said in a statement.

“Before the lapse of twenty-four hours after their arrest, they were shot in cold blood in an event that was translated by the Assam Police as ‘encounter’. This is a gross human rights violation and a reflection of the apathetic criminal justice system in Assam,” the tribal body said.

Pointing out that it was an act in utter disregard to the judicial institution by persons who are expected to uphold the supremacy of law, the organisation in its stamen said, “The extra-judicial killing is unlawful, inhumane, unnecessary and, illegitimate. This is purely state-sponsored terrorism. Extra-judicial killings should have no place in a liberal and rights-respecting democracy.”

The Hmar Inpui also demanded an “independent” magisterial inquiry into the incident, immediate disciplinary action against the erring cops and compensation to the next of kin of those killed.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his social media post had stated, “In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol.”

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta had stated that a police team rushed to the Krishnapur road area following receipt of inputs about the movement of suspected militants there. He said that three people were arrested along with sophisticated weapons while they were on their way towards Bhuban Hills in an autorickshaw.

Later, he added, based on leads provided by them about other rebels hiding in a nearby jungle, a special operation was launched. “As soon as we reached there, they started indiscriminate firing. The three we apprehended sustained grievous injuries. They were taken to a hospital but declared dead,” he claimed.