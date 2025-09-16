AP, Telangana Among 8 States Raided By NIA In Vizianagaram ISIS Case

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations in eight States including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Vizianagaram ISIS case linked with the conspiracy to spread terror through the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), backed by radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable youth through various social media platforms.

Several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials were seized during the massive, coordinated searches, conducted at 16 locations.

The simultaneous searches were planned by NIA in coordination with Andhra Pradesh police and meticulously carried out in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi.

The searches, which marked a significant step by NIA towards dismantling the terror networks in India, came less than a month after NIA arrested a key accused in the case RC-14/2025/NIA/DLI. Arif Husain alias Abu Talib was nabbed on 27th August 2025 while he was attempting to flee to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Investigations indicated he had conspired with the co accused to arrange for supply of weapons through the Nepal border.

The NIA has been investigating the case, registered initially by the police at Vizianagaram following the arrest of another accused Siraj-ur-Rahman, since July 2025. The police had arrested Siraj after he was found in possession of chemical substances suspected to be used in the fabrication of IEDs.

During questioning, Siraj revealed a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, leading to the arrest of another accused, Syed Sameer. Investigations by NIA revealed that both Siraj and Sameer were actively involved in indoctrinating youth through Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms.

Investigations in the case are continuing under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and UA(P) Act.