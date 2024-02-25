Top
AP shepherds assault TS cops, seller

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 8:37 AM GMT
Attempted Murder Cases Filed in Mydukuru Sheep Sale Dispute
TS Police Assaulted During Inquiry into Alleged Sheep Sale Default

Kurnool: Mydukuru police have registered attempt to murder cases against nine persons for allegedly assaulting TS police who had gone to inquire into default in a sheep sale deal.

Obugani Siva and his father Sambaiah, from Chinnayya-gari Palle, had purchased sheep worth Rs 30 lakh from six persons, including T. Anjaiah of Nalgonda district. The sheep owners filed a complaint with the Chandampet police.

When Anjaiah, along with a sub-inspector Satish and two constables, arrived to serve notices to Siva and Sambaiah, they were attacked, police said.


