AP shepherds assault TS cops, seller

Kurnool: Mydukuru police have registered attempt to murder cases against nine persons for allegedly assaulting TS police who had gone to inquire into default in a sheep sale deal.

Obugani Siva and his father Sambaiah, from Chinnayya-gari Palle, had purchased sheep worth Rs 30 lakh from six persons, including T. Anjaiah of Nalgonda district. The sheep owners filed a complaint with the Chandampet police.

When Anjaiah, along with a sub-inspector Satish and two constables, arrived to serve notices to Siva and Sambaiah, they were attacked, police said.