AP-CID denies destruction of Heritage Foods papers at Tadepalli

Vijayawada: The AP-CID has dubbed as “false” the reports of “destruction of documents” pertaining to M/s Heritage Foods and IT returns of some persons by “obtaining them illegally” near the office of Special Investigation Team at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Monday.

In a statement, the AP-CID IGP here on Monday stated that the CID/SIT submitted charge-sheets in five cases before the ACB special court in the city, pertaining to M/s Heritage Foods. Before filing the charge-sheets, “the case dairies and the originals of evidence were also submitted to the court.”

“The rule says that the accused must be provided with the copies of all evidence submitted along with the charge-sheets before the court. Each charge sheet was accompanied by 8,000 to 10,000 pages of voluminous documentary evidence. Each case has 12 to 40 accused persons. Photocopies of lakhs of pages were being prepared.”

“In the process, the photocopier machines get heated up and papers get stuck. Some printouts came up with faded paint. These were culled out and the wasted papers were destroyed by shredding and burning. As a result, fresh prints were to be taken in order to submit to the concerned authorities.”

The AP-CID clarified that the IT returns of the accused and their family members were obtained through official communication as per the norms.

“By using such IT returns, the accused were questioned in the case and material was presented before the court. All the documents pertaining to the M/s Heritage Foods were provided officially by representatives of the company.”