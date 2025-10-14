 Top
Another Haryana Cop Commits Suicide in Rohtak

14 Oct 2025 4:26 PM IST

Asked about speculation over a suicide note, the official said, "We are checking. Investigations are at a preliminary stage"

Sandeep's alleged suicide comes in the backdrop of the escalating controversy over the death of senior police officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home on October 7. (Screengrab/X)

Chandigarh: A Haryana Police assistant sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead in Rohtak district, a senior police official said on Tuesday."Sandeep shot himself," the official said.

His full name was not immediately known.

Asked about speculation over a suicide note, the official said, "We are checking. Investigations are at a preliminary stage."

Sandeep's alleged suicide comes in the backdrop of the escalating controversy over the death of senior police officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found with a gunshot wound in his Chandigarh home on October 7. Kumar, 52, had recently been posted as inspector general, Police Training Centre (PTC), in Sunaria, Rohtak.

Chandigarh police shooting incident Haryana assistant sub-inspector suicide Rohtak district police news investigation into police suicide Y Puran Kumar death controversy 
