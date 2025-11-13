Another Car Linked to Delhi Blast Found at Al Falah University

Chandigarh: Another car believed to be linked to the Delhi blast case was found parked in Faridabad's Al Falah University on Thursday, police said."A suspicious (Maruti) Brezza car at Al Falah University in Dhauj is being inspected by Jammu and Kashmir Police," Faridabad police said.

The Haryana-registered vehicle was found in the university parking lot, sources said. Several other vehicles within the university complex were being inspected and details about their ownerships were being verified, they added.

After a white Hyundai i20 exploded near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injuring several others, investigators traced a second vehicle -- a red Ford EcoSport -- linked to the terror module, in Faridabad's Khandawali village on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after the Ford EcoSport was traced, a bomb disposal squad arrived for inspection the same day, they said.

Faridabad Police also rounded up a person who allegedly parked the EcoSport car in the village and handed him over to Delhi Police, officials said.

After investigation revealed that the suspects had procured the three cars to carry vehicle-borne IEDs, the Delhi Police sounded an alert across all police stations, police outposts and border checkpoints to trace the red Ford EcoSport.

On Monday, authorities busted a "white-collar" terror module with links to terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

They seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances and arrested eight people, including three doctors linked to Al Falah University.

Hours later, the high-intensity blast took place.

The Al Falah University has said it has only a professional association with the two of its doctors arrested in connection with the blast and is anguished by the unfortunate developments.