Anganwadi Teacher Found Deceased in Mulugu District

Warangal: An Anganwadi teacher, identified as 48-year-old Sujatha from Eturunagaram village, was found deceased in the Tadwai forest area of Mulugu district on Wednesday. Sujatha was employed as a teacher at the Kathapuram village Anganwadi centre in Tadwai mandal.

Reports indicate Sujatha left for her home village after her shift on Tuesday but never arrived.

Workers discovered her body in the Tadwai forest area the following morning. While the cause of death is under investigation, initial reports mention a scarf being found near the body. Personal belongings, including gold jewelry and a cell phone, were also reportedly missing.

Police arrived at the scene, transported the body for autopsy, and registered a case. The investigation into Sujatha’s death is ongoing.