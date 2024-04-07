Andhra Pradesh: Thief Posing as Devotee Steals Mangalsutra off Temple Deity





The thief, whose identity remains unknown, was seen on camera entering the sanctum sanctorum and pretending to pay his obeisance.

He was seen swiftly removing the sacred mangalsutra around the neck of the deity and calmly leaving the temple premises without attracting any suspicion.

Seeking to apprehend the thief and recover the stolen artifact, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The theft has prompted concerns over the security of religious institutions and the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such desecration in the future.