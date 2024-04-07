Andhra Pradesh: Thief Posing as Devotee Steals Mangalsutra off Temple Deity
DC Correspondent
7 April 2024 3:23 PM GMT
CCTV footage captured the theft at Saubhagyalakshmi temple
Eluru: A thief, disguised as a devotee, committed theft at the Saubhagyalakshmi temple in Eluru Satrampadu, Andhra Pradesh. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.
"Oh God! Temple Deity Mangalsutra Stolen"— Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 7, 2024
In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru Satrampadu, a shocking incident occurred at the Saubhagyalakshmi temple.
A man, pretending to be a devotee, committed a theft. He was captured on CCTV while he was stealing a mangalsutra from the deity's neck.… pic.twitter.com/QQg8z4h8Bj
The thief, whose identity remains unknown, was seen on camera entering the sanctum sanctorum and pretending to pay his obeisance.
He was seen swiftly removing the sacred mangalsutra around the neck of the deity and calmly leaving the temple premises without attracting any suspicion.
Seeking to apprehend the thief and recover the stolen artifact, authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
The theft has prompted concerns over the security of religious institutions and the need for enhanced vigilance to prevent such desecration in the future.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story