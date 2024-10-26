Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam Police Return 158 Phones

Visakhapatnam: Srikakulam District Superintendent of Police (SP) K.V. Maheswara Reddy returned 154 recovered mobile phones to their owners during a ceremony at the district police office on Saturday morning. The recovered devices are valued at approximately Rs. 24 lakhs.

"This year alone, we have successfully recovered and returned 618 mobile phones worth Rs. 79 lakhs to citizens across the district," SP announced during a press conference. He specifically commended the Cyber Cell team, led by CI T. Srinu, for their work in recovering these devices in record time.



The SP urged citizens to register their lost phones through the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal at ceir.gov.in, which has proven instrumental in tracking and recovering lost devices. He also emphasized the importance of basic security measures, such as using phone locks and avoiding storage of sensitive information on mobile devices.

Addressing the growing concern of cybercrime, the SP announced plans to conduct awareness programs across all police stations in the district. "Cybercrime can only be controlled through awareness and vigilance," he stated, warning citizens about various fraud schemes, including scammers impersonating police officers to attempt "digital arrests."