Amroha: Five Women Die In a Blast at Firecracker Unit

Five women died and 12 others were seriously injured after a blast ripped through an illegal firecracker factory in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, this morning. The blast was so intense that the debris was thrown 300 mts away.

Buildings and tin sheds near the factory turned into debris, under the impact of the blast.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospital, where the condition of many is reported to be delicate.

On information, police rushed to the blast site and launched the relief operations.





More details awaited.