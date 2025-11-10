Amit Shah Visits LNJP Hospital, Meets Those Injured In Blast Near Red Fort

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the LNJP hospital here to meet those injured in a blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening. A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

Hours after the incident, Shah, accompanied by senior police officers and doctors, met the injured at the hospital. He visited several wards of the hospital and interacted with the injured.

Immediately after the blast, the home minister spoke to the Delhi police chief and the director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation. He also directed the chiefs of the National Security Guard (NSG), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic sciences to send expert teams to the blast site to assist the probe and collect evidence.