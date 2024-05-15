Akhila Priya’s Bodyguard Attacked in Allagadda

Kurnool: A 'murder attempt' was made on the bodyguard of former minister and Allagadda Telugu Desam candidate Bhuma Akhila Priya in Allagadda, Nandyal district, on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim Nikhil was hit by a car driven by unidentified persons. Following this, a tense situation developed in the faction-ridden area.

As per reports, Nikhil and two others were standing on the main road outside Bhuma Akhila Priya's residence. A speeding SUV hit them. Three men emerged from the vehicle and attacked Nikhil with sharp weapons. Nikhil ran into Akhila Priya's house and the assailants fled the scene in their vehicle. He was later admitted to a hospital in Nandyal.

Akhila Priya demanded that the police take swift action against the assailants.

Nikhil had allegedly been involved in an attack on TD leader AV Subbareddy during the Yuvagalam Padayatra organised by Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh in Nandyal. Police suspect that this was a retaliatory strike.

The Allgadda police registered a case against A.V. Subbareddy, Chandra, and four others.