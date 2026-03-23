Air Force Staffer Held for spying, Sharing Sensitive Information to Pakistan

Jaipur: In a major operation, Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a civilian employee at the Chabua Air Force Station in Assam for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The accused was reportedly transmitting sensitive Air Force intelligence to handlers, exposing a wider espionage network linked to foreign intelligence agencies.

Prafulla Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), said the case originated in January with the arrest of Jhabararam, a resident of Jaisalmer. During his interrogation, the name of another suspect, Sumit Kumar, surfaced, who was found to be in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies.

The investigation revealed that Sumit Kumar (36) was employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Air Force Station in Chabua, Dibrugarh, Assam. He allegedly misused his position to gather confidential information related to the Air Force Station and shared it with Pakistani handlers through social media.

Acting in a joint operation with Air Force Intelligence in New Delhi, a Rajasthan Intelligence team detained the accused in Chabua and brought him to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. During joint questioning by multiple intelligence agencies, it was revealed that he had been in contact with a Pakistani intelligence agency since 2023 and was sharing sensitive information in exchange for money.

Further interrogation revealed that he had shared critical details not only about the Chabua Air Force Station but also other military installations, including the Air Force Station in Nal in Bikaner district. The information reportedly included locations of fighter aircraft, missile systems, and confidential data related to officers and personnel.

Additionally, the accused allegedly helped Pakistani handlers create social media accounts using mobile numbers registered in his name.

He was arrested on March 22 at the Special Police Station in Jaipur under various sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities said the operation has exposed a major Pakistan-backed espionage network, and further investigations are ongoing.