Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Sets UP Dedicated Passenger Hotline Number

An Air India carrying 242 passengers onboard crashed in Meghaninagar near Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat on Thursday afternoon.

The Ahemdabad-London Gatwick plane took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport and crashed within minutes.

The flight had 242 people onboard, including the passengers and crew.

The Air India and airport authorities are verifying the passenger details and efforts are on to contact the families of those on board, to provide them more information.

Following the crash, the SVPIA in Ahmedabad has been shut till further notice.

In a statement, Air India said that it is ascertaining the details of the mishap and will share the updates soon. The airline set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information.