Ahmedabad: Man takes revenge for father's death after 22 years

Ahmedabad: Gopal Singh Bhati waited for 22 long years to take revenge over his father's killer in Ahmedabad. Thirtythree-year-old Bhati allegedly killed his father's murderer by running him over with a pickup truck.

Gopal's father was mowed by the victim, Nakhat Singh Bathi, in Jaisalmer in 2002.

According to news reports, Nakhat was riding a bicycle when he was run over by a pickup truck two days ago. Initially, police felt that it was an accident but later found that it was a cold-blooded murder.

Gopal waited for a long period to quench the revenge for his father's death.

Gopal's father, Hari Singh Bhati, was crushed to death by a truck. Nakhat and his four brothers were convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

At that time, Gopal was eight years old and since then, he nurtured grudge against Nakhat.

Nakhat was working as a security guard at a residential colony in Thaltej and returning on his bicycle when Gopal ran over him with a truck.

Gopal tried to flee from the place but was arrested by the police just a few metres away from the accident spot. He was arrested and charged with causing death due to negligent driving.

During the investigation, Inspector S.A. Gohil from N Division Traffic found that Gopal had purchased the pickup truck only last week for Rs 8 lakh from a village in Banaskantha. He made a down payment of Rs 1.25 lakh and took a bank loan for the remaining amount.

It was learnt through Gopal's phone records that he had visited Nakhat's residence last week, probably to conduct a reconnaissance before planning the murder. Gohil said: "The two families, hailing from different villages, have a longstanding history. Nakhat belonged to Badoda village, while Gopal was from Ajasar village in Jaisalmer. The animosity between the two villages runs deep; residents do not communicate, and several attempts at reconciliation have failed," Gohil said.

Gohil said that Gopal would be handed over to Bodakdev police where a murder case has been registered against him.