After 10-km Chase, Cops Find Rs88.43L From Crashed Car in Khammam

Khammam: Police seized Rs 88.43 lakh from a car that overturned at Devuni thanda of Kusumandchi mandal in the district after a chase by the police which lasted 10 km.

According to police, the car speed away when they tried to stop it at Nayakanigudem as part of a vehicle inspection exercise ahead of the May 13 elections. Growing suspicious, the police chased the car in two vehicles. While speeding to get away, the vehicle lost control and overturned.

The cops checked the car and found Rs 88.43 lakh stashed in two bags. The amount was seized when the driver and the passenger failed to provide proof of its transaction.

The car driver was seriously injured in the incident and shifted to a private hospital at Khammam. The car was going to Khammam from Hyderabad.