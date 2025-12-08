Actor NTR Moves Delhi HC Over Defamatory Social Media Posts

Hyderabad: Actor NTR has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court, seeking to safeguard his personal rights and reputation from alleged defamation on social media and e-commerce platforms.

During a hearing on Monday, NTR's lawyer, J. Sai Deepak, informed the court about the widespread sharing of posts damaging the actor's reputation and requested immediate action against the offenders. The court instructed the implicated online platforms to review the flagged accounts under the 2021 IT rules and take suitable action within three days. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on December 22.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also advised that complainants should first attempt to have objectionable content removed by the platforms directly before pursuing legal action. NTR's counsel noted a precedent for this direction in an earlier case involving actor Ajay Devgn. NTR is now one of several prominent public figures, including actors Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who have approached the Delhi High Court with similar concerns.



