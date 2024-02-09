Accused in drunken brawl gets one-year jail

Kakinada: Nidadavole First Class Magistrate Court sentenced Peddisetty Nagaraju of Ravimetla village in Samisragudem mandal of East Godavari district to one-year jail and a fine of Rs 5,000 on Friday.

According to Samisragudem police, Nagaraju and complainant Kopalli Ramakrishna were consuming liquor. A quarrel ensured between them over a phone call.

Nagaraju held the head of the victim and hit it against a cement chair nearby the place. Victim Ramakrishna suffered serious injuries.

Following a complaint, Samisragudem police station head constable D. Srinivas registered a case. Sub-inspector Shaik Subhani investigated the case and filed a charge-sheet in the court.

The prosecution succeeded in getting conviction when the court jailed accused Nagaraju to one year in jail.