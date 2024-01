Hyderabad: The ACB trapped two officers of the Nirmal municipality — revenue officer T. Gangadhar and bill collector T. Navanth — while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

They had demanded a bribe from one Veluma Gopal Reddy to assess and issue his house number.

Reddy approached the ACB-Adilabad unit set up a trap and arrested the officials red-handed.