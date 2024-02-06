ACB Traps Karempudi PACS Official

Vijayawada: The ACB sleuths trapped Karempudi primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) chief executive officer Kavila Prabhakara Rao while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at his officer at Vatticherukuru mandal in Guntur district on Monday.

According to ACB authorities, Yenumula Balaswamy’s mother Jesintha hailing from Mutturu village of Vatticherukuru mandal in Guntur district submitted an application for sanction of farm loan for which the CEO demanded Rs 40,000 to process the application.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the ACB authorities booked a case and caught the official red handed while accepting the tainted amount. The accused officer would be produced before the ACB special court.