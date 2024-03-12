ACB Nets Three Officials in Separate Bribery Cases

Vijayawada: In a major crackdown on corruption, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested three government officials in two separate bribery cases on Monday. The arrests occurred in Kadapa and West Godavari districts.

Kadapa district case:

V. Sekhar from Veldurthi village in Kadapa district approached the district collector's office superintendent, S. Prameela, seeking her help to expedite the processing of his file. The file pertained to the conversion of 6.64 acres of dotted land to 'zyrayithee' land.

Prameela allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.5 lakh for processing the file.

Following a complaint by Sekhar, ACB authorities laid a trap and caught Prameela red-handed while accepting an initial amount of Rs. 50,000 at her office.

West Godavari district case:

In a separate incident, B.S.D.R. Prasad, S-I of Narasapuram town in West Godavari district, and J. Nageswara Rao, the station writer, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from Battu Vijayanagar and his family. The family hailed from Godavari village in Krishna district.

The bribe was allegedly demanded to remove their names from a chargesheet filed at the Narasapuram police station earlier.

ACB officials acted on a tip and apprehended the SI and station writer while their home guard driver, Pilli Prasad, was accepting an initial amount of Rs. 25,000 on their behalf.

All three accused were produced before a special ACB court.