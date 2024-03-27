ACB Keeps an Eye on Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: While the Hyderabad police are investigating the case of phone tapping in which senior police officers were indulged in collecting bribes, the Anti-Corruption Bureau has kept an eye on regular developments of the suspended DSP rank of officer D. Praneeth Rao's case for corruption activities.

It was reported that ACB officials are likely to initiate action by registering cases under Prevention of Corruption Act against Praneeth Rao and other police officers based on evidence available with the investigation officers.

The Punjagutta police have allegedly obtained leads of collecting bribes by tapping phones of film actors including Tollywood actresses, businessmen based on Hyderabad and Telangana, celebrities and others. Investigators also found that money transactions took place between Praneeth Rao and others.

Following the seriousness and intensity of the phone tapping case, the government is also considering directing ACB officials to register cases against senior police officers including Praneeth Rao under corruption charges.

A few days ago, Hyderabad police arrested Praneeth Rao, suspended SIB DSP and two others senior police officers N Bhujanga Rao and Tirupatanna for their alleged role in phone tapping incidents when BRS was in power in the state.