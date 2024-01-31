ACB Court Allowed Police Custody of Balakrishna, Former Director of HMDA

Hyderabad: The ACB special court at Hyderabad on Tuesday allowed the bureau’s petition seeking police custody of S. Balakrishna, secretary of TSRERA and former HMDA director. The court allowed eight days police custody, against the ACB petition for 10 days. The court imposed conditions including that investigation should conclude in the evening.

The way is now clear for the ACB to investigate the benami properties of Balakrishna and also inquire into the irregularities in HMDA, RERA, and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. The ACB has already started investigation into the approval for buildings and other proceedings made during Balakrishna’s tenure in the HMDA as well as RERA.

Meanwhile, the government placed Balakrishna under suspension for possessing disproportionate assets. He will be paid subsistence allowance during the period.

On January 24, the CB during raids had found incriminating documents pertaining to his assets, `84.6 lakh and gold ornaments of 1.8 kg. He was found to be in possession of property worth Rs 8.26 crore and disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.62 crore.