A Girl Injured In Blade Attack On Way To Exam In Odisha’s Puri



Bhubaneswar : A girl student was injured after being attacked with a blade by unidentified miscreants while she was on her way to appear for an examination in Odisha’s Puri district on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Muguria village under the jurisdiction of Gop Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, the student had left home to travel to her college to appear for an examination when the attack occurred. Unidentified assailants reportedly approached her on the way and suddenly assaulted her with a blade before fleeing the spot.

The victim sustained injuries to her neck, waist and chest during the attack. Following the assault, she collapsed and was later found lying unconscious.

Family members and local residents rushed to the spot after learning about the incident and immediately shifted her to the nearby government hospital at Gop for treatment. Doctors admitted her for medical care, and her condition is reported to be stable.

Due to the injuries she sustained in the attack, the student was unable to appear for the scheduled examination, sources said.

Police from Gop Police Station reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and began a preliminary investigation. Officers are examining the circumstances surrounding the assault and trying to identify the persons involved.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear so far. Police said efforts are underway to gather more information, including speaking to the victim and her family members, and examining possible leads in the case.

Officials said further action will be taken once the investigation progresses and the identities of the attackers are established.









