₹9 Cr Chinese Walkie-Talkies, E-Waste Seized at Navi Mumbai Port

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 11,060 prohibited walkie-talkie sets and second-hand hard disk drives (HDDs) collectively valued at Rs 9.25 crore at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, officials said.A father-son duo, owners of two Mumbai firms that had imported these goods without due permissions, have been arrested under the Customs Act, an official release said on Saturday.

Based on specific intelligence, a team of DRI officials seized Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies of Rs 2.5 crore, and second-hand HDDs (considered e-waste) valued at Rs 6.75 crore.

The banned items were concealed among miscellaneous electronic products valued at Rs 21 crore. The entire consignment of Rs 30.25 crore from eight containers shipped from China was seized for misdeclaration, officials said.

The Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies have been blacklisted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for operating beyond permissible frequencies as they can be used for unauthorised communication, posing a threat to national security. These devices require specific licences.

Second-hand HDDs also can not be imported without the Directorate General of Foreign Trade's authorisation.