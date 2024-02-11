70-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on 6-Year-Old in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hussaini Alam police arrested a 70-year-old father of seven for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on Saturday. Hussaini Alam inspector S. Surender said the victim was alone at her house, her parents having gone to work, when the accused assaulted her.

The victim came out screaming for help and the accused fled the place, police said. When her mother returned, the victim told her what had happened. The family lodged a complaint with the police. Inspector Surender said the accused was identified ant arrested on Saturday and booked under the Pocso Act. A court sent him to judicial custody. The accused's wife had died a few days back, the inspector said.

