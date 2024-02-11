70-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on 6-Year-Old in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Hussaini Alam police arrested a 70-year-old father of seven for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on Saturday. Hussaini Alam inspector S. Surender said the victim was alone at her house, her parents having gone to work, when the accused assaulted her.
The victim came out screaming for help and the accused fled the place, police said. When her mother returned, the victim told her what had happened. The family lodged a complaint with the police.Inspector Surender said the accused was identified ant arrested on Saturday and booked under the Pocso Act. A court sent him to judicial custody. The accused’s wife had died a few days back, the inspector said.
Municipal Engineer in Mahabubnagar Arrested for Accepting Bribe
Hyderabad: The ACB on Saturday arrested S. Prudvi, assistant engineer (AE), Mahabubnagar municipality, for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from a contractor, P. Yadaiah, to process his bills for works worth Rs 11 lakh. The contractor contacted the ACB which laid a trap and caught Prudvi accepting the bribe.