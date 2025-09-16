4-Year-Old Girl Raped By 53-Year-Old Man In Chhattisgarh, Accused Held

Raipur: A four-year-old girl in a Chhattisgarh town was allegedly raped by a 53-year-old man, her neighbour, police said on Monday.

The shocking incident took place in Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday evening, police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Gyani Chourre, was the neighbour of the alleged victim.

He took the unsuspecting girl to his home when she was returning home from her tuition late on Sunday evening and then allegedly raped her, police said.

The alleged victim later returned to her house and narrated the incident before her mother, leading the locals to stage a protest at the Dongargarh police station demanding arrest of the accused.

Police later arrested the accused.

“An FIR was filed against the accused in the case. The accused was arrested and confessed to the crime. He will be produced in the court”, Dongargarh sub-divisional officer of police Ashish Kunjam said.

The alleged victim was admitted to the local hospital, police said.