4 Decamp with Manhole Covers on Gun Park Road

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons made away with three iron-concrete manhole covers on the main road in front of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park early on Sunday. Saifabad police booked a case following a complaint lodged by the security guard of Gun Park.

Each cover weighs over 30 kg, and may have been transported in a vehicle, police said. Police were going through footage of the CCTV cameras installed in front of the Prasar Bharati office, old CCS, and Ravindra Bharathi to identify the thieves through the vehicle numbers.

A few weeks back, over 10 manhole covers were stolen in the BJP office lane that connects Nampally and Abids. Police suspect the involvement of the same gang in Sunday’s theft.