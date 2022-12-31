  
Due to non-payment of bills, deputy sarpanch dies by suicide

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Following assurances by the district authorities on clearing bills, Balineni Tirupati had taken up construction works like Rythu Vedika, installation of street lights and several other developmental works in the panchayat limits investing Rs 11 lakh that he borrowed from money lenders. (Representational image:DC)
Warangal: Unable to bear financial problems because of inordinate delay by the state government in sanctioning bills for developmental works, a 35-year-old deputy sarpanch died by suicide at Chidinepally village of Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday. In order to complete the works, he was forced to borrow from private money lenders.

Following assurances by the district authorities on clearing bills, Balineni Tirupati had taken up construction works like Rythu Vedika, installation of street lights and several other developmental works in the panchayat limits investing Rs 11 lakh that he borrowed from money lenders.

Vexed after running from pillar to post pleading the officials to sanction the amounts, and mounting pressures from his creditors, Tirupati took the extreme step.

Family members rushed Tirupati to the local government hospital. With his condition turning critical, he was referred to MGM hospital in Hanamkonda. He died before reaching the hospital.

Ironically, around eight months back, his wife, Saritha also took the extreme step, unable to face the financial problems and harassment by money lenders.

