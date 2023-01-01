Cops to use mobile fingerprint devices to check crimes

Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said utilisation of MSCDs will help detect criminals, including property offenders. Such offences could then be curbed. (Representational image: DC)

Kakinada: Kakinada district police are planning to use Mobile Security Check Devices (MSCD) to control crimes. Every police station in the district has these devices. During patrolling, particularly at night, they will take fingerprints of suspicious persons. In case the fingerprints throw up a match, such individuals will be interrogated.

As many as 108 property offense cases have been reported during night times in 2022 in Kakinada district, apart from 24 house-breaking cases during the day.

Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said utilisation of MSCDs will help detect criminals, including property offenders. Such offenses could then be curbed.

The SP said they are giving wide publicity to use of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS). This will protect houses when their owners or residents go out of station. Mobile patrolling too will be increased to curb these crimes.

Ravindranath Babu said they are deploying more women police to curb cybercrimes and spread awareness regarding loan app frauds. They are using latest cyber and social media analysis tools for the purpose. He pointed out that in recent times, loan app crimes have increased. Many innocents are getting attracted to them online and getting cheated.

The SP said during the new year, they will be fast-tracking sensational cases, including those involving SCs and STs. This will ensure that investigation is time bound and victim compensation becomes speedy. He said station house officers, circle inspectors and DSPs should visit villages frequently to check atrocities against SC and STs.

Ravindranath Babu said as part of road safety measures, they are coordinating with National Highways Authority of India and Roads and Building Department with regard to red light violation detection, automatic number plate recognition with e-challans. He said their aim is to reduce fatalities on roads by 15 percent.

On Disha, the SP underlined that there will be mapping of sexual offenders. History sheets will be opened against them.