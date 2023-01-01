  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 31 Dec 2022 Cops to use mobile f ...
Nation, Crime

Cops to use mobile fingerprint devices to check crimes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Jan 1, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 9:41 am IST
Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said utilisation of MSCDs will help detect criminals, including property offenders. Such offences could then be curbed. (Representational image: DC)
 Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said utilisation of MSCDs will help detect criminals, including property offenders. Such offences could then be curbed. (Representational image: DC)

Kakinada: Kakinada district police are planning to use Mobile Security Check Devices (MSCD) to control crimes. Every police station in the district has these devices.  During patrolling, particularly at night, they will take fingerprints of suspicious persons. In case the fingerprints throw up a match, such individuals will be interrogated.

As many as 108 property offense cases have been reported during night times in 2022 in Kakinada district, apart from 24 house-breaking cases during the day.

Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said utilisation of MSCDs will help detect criminals, including property offenders. Such offenses could then be curbed.

The SP said they are giving wide publicity to use of Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS). This will protect houses when their owners or residents go out of station. Mobile patrolling too will be increased to curb these crimes.

Ravindranath Babu said they are deploying more women police to curb cybercrimes and spread awareness regarding loan app frauds. They are using latest cyber and social media analysis tools for the purpose. He pointed out that in recent times, loan app crimes have increased. Many innocents are getting attracted to them online and getting cheated.

The SP said during the new year, they will be fast-tracking sensational cases, including those involving SCs and STs. This will ensure that investigation is time bound and victim compensation becomes speedy. He said station house officers, circle inspectors and DSPs should visit villages frequently to check atrocities against SC and STs.

Ravindranath Babu said as part of road safety measures, they are coordinating with National Highways Authority of India and Roads and Building Department with regard to red light violation detection, automatic number plate recognition with e-challans. He said their aim is to reduce fatalities on roads by 15 percent.

On Disha, the SP underlined that there will be mapping of sexual offenders. History sheets will be opened against them.

...
Tags: kakinada police, mobile security check device (mscd), patrolling, fingerprints, superintendent of police, locked house monitoring system, scheduled castes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, dsps, station house officer, circle inspector, national highways authority of india (nhai), automatic number plate recognition system, ap news, ap police, andhra pradesh police, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 01 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Senior Division NCC Air Wing cadets completed the training camp conducted at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Air Force Academy hosts NCC cadets

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

AP High Court seeks Rushikonda report

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

Telangana High Court (DC)

36 advocates of Telangana HC designated as seniors



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

National Investigation Agency (Representational Image/PTI)

6-yr-old gangraped by 3 minor boys in Telangana

The girls’ neighbour noticed that the three boys were taking the victim into a house and then returning after a while. Because they generally played in the open, the boys taking the girl into a house made her suspicious.(Photo: AFP)

Mehrauli murder case: Court posts hearing on Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to Dec. 22

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Two international drug peddlers nabbed in joint operation

Both the peddlers were caught red-handed by police while they were waiting near RK Puram bridge in Neredmet to hand over the drugs to customers. (Photo By Arrangement)

Chargesheet filed against accused in Banjara Hills minor rape case

The incident was brought to light on October 18 after the girl informed her mother about the assault and revealed information about the accused. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->