Vikarabad: 9-year-old kidnapped boy murdered, his body dumped in a suit case

The accused, 19-year-old S. Ajay, the boy's neighbour, took Raza Khan to his home with the intent of extorting ransom from his parents. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: Raza Khan, a nine-year-old boy who was reported missing on Saturday, was found murdered and his body dumped in the bushes near his home in Kodangal of Vikarabad district, packed in a suitcase.

His father Afroz Khan, a timber merchant, had offered a Rs. 5 lakh reward for clues leading to his son’s rescue.

According to police, the accused, 19-year-old S. Ajay, the boy's neighbour, took Raza Khan to his home with the intent of extorting ransom from his parents. When the boy began screaming for help, Ajay grabbed a hammer and attacked Raza Khan.

Police said Ajay had been moving closely with Raza Khan for about two weeks and had befriended him. After he went missing on Saturday, police discovered that he rode his bicycle to Ajay's house, but the bicycle was discovered in a different location. Police apprehended Ajay using this clue, and, during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He reportedly told the police that he planned to demand Rs. 25 lakh from Afroz Khan.

While it was initially speculated that the murder was carried out in order to unearth a treasure trove, police ruled it out stating that the only motive was to exact a ransom from the boy's family. Following Ajay’s confession, police recovered the body and handed it over to the family after conducting a postmortem.

According to N. Koti Reddy, superintendent of police, Vikarabad, only Ajay has been implicated in the crime. "The investigation is going on to determine whether any more people are involved in it.”

He said the case began as a kidnapping, but after the body was discovered the murder charges were added. “We will pursue the case for a fast-track trial to ensure that the accused is punished in court," he said. Meanwhile, the police deployed additional forces in Kodangal to prevent any untoward incidents in the aftermath of the murder.