  
Nation Crime 31 Oct 2022 Sextortion on the ri ...
Nation, Crime

Sextortion on the rise, warns cyber crime wing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Oct 31, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 7:41 am IST
According to Rachakonda cybercrime officials and cybersecurity experts, many victims of sextortion are afraid to file a complaint. — Representational Image/DC
 According to Rachakonda cybercrime officials and cybersecurity experts, many victims of sextortion are afraid to file a complaint. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: If a friendly woman turns up on your social media or dating site, be alert. She could be from a gang that lures people into sexual situations  and then extorts money, a practice that is known as 'sextortion’.

Sextortion cases have increased in the city, with several men being blackmailed into paying large sums to scammers. Dating platforms have evolved into a new avenue for scammers to defraud people and extract money from them.

Earlier this month, cyberfraudsters made nearly Rs 1 lakh off a Cherlapally central prison official. In August, a Turkayamjal student lost Rs 98,400 to 'sextortion' after the woman threatened to make a video viral.

According to Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) officials, the majority of women on such platforms are trapped by traffickers in Bangladesh. "They are promised jobs and housing in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Bengaluru before being transported to West Bengal," an official said. “They are given false identities and sent to various cities in India, where they are forced into prostitution and cybersex."

Officials say that sextortion often begins with friendship offers, but rapidly progresses to sharing compromising photos and videos in order to extort. "Apart from dating apps, people on social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp are also targeted. They receive a message that is followed by a video call at random. During the video call, a woman begins conversing and undressing while the call is being screen-recorded. The recording is later used to threaten and extort money from the victim," an official explained.

According to Rachakonda cybercrime officials and cybersecurity experts, many victims of sextortion are afraid to file a complaint.

According to cybersecurity expert D. Srinath, there is a stigma because the victims will have to explain to family and friends about their presence on the dating app. Cybercrime officials advised people to look for warning signs and verification tags on such profiles.

"With so many dating apps popping up," Srinath said, "one must be cautious before sharing personal and financial information on such platforms."

...
Tags: adult dating sites, cyber crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 01 November 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

R N Ravi, Governer of Tamilnadu. (ANI file image)

DMK hits out at Governor again

The candidate said he had no such thing to offer. Instead, he did poll campaigning in burial grounds by placing his pamphlets and held placards at a cemetery in Narayanpur in the constituency. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Social activist does poll campaigning in burial ground in Munugode

At the end of the event at Saifabad, the minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel and appreciated the participation of students, bank officers and personnel of the central armed police forces and others for their enthusiastic participation in the event. — DC Image

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participates in the Run for Unity

Kavali RTC depot is arranging special bus services to the temple town for the benefit of devotees going to Srisailam (Representational image: DC file)

Special buses to Srisailam from Kavali



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Vikarabad: 9-year-old kidnapped boy murdered, his body dumped in a suit case

The accused, 19-year-old S. Ajay, the boy's neighbour, took Raza Khan to his home with the intent of extorting ransom from his parents. (Representational Image)

Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

File photo of the family from Kurumaddali in Krishna district who were killed in a road accident in the USA. (Photo By Arrangement)

KG student rape: Enraged parents protest outside Banjara Hills police station

News

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->