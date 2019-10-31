Kadapa: Man chops off wife’s hands over suspicion

In VPR Kandriga village, Railway Kodur mandal of Kadapa district, a husband cut off his wife’s hands with a billhook on Tuesday night.

According to the Rajampeta sub-divisional police officer, Vuppalur Narayana-

swamy Reddy, the husband, Shiva and his wife, Padmavathi, are both agricultural labourers and this is the second marriage for both of them.

In the last few days, Shiva had been suspicious of his wife’s behaviour. She was away from home for ten days, apparently attending a camp, and returned on Tuesday evening.

Shiva demanded to know where she had been and why she had not told him about the camp and the quarrel escalated till he seized a sharp billhook and cut off Padmavathi’s hands.