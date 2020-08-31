Indrajit Lankesh links Sandalwood drug abuse to KPL and honey trap

Bengaluru: Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh's statement on the police not investigating the actresses involved in honeytrap is expected to cause ripples in the state politics and police department.

Indrajit had alleged that, the police after arresting biggies of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and international players in connection with KPL match fixing scandal, had not bothered to summon two new Sandalwood actresses because of their political connection.

These actresses were involved in honeytrap and their role came out in the open during initial days of investigation. However, the cops never called them for investigation. There is close link between drug mafia and these actresses which has to be investigated, he maintained.

"I am ready to discuss all these aspects with investigating agencies," he claimed.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner for Crime had stated that the police had conducted raids at the properties of several drug peddlers and even detected drugs supplied through Dark Net.

"We have tollfree number 1098 where public have been calling and giving information. Regarding statements of Indajit Lankesh on media channels, CCB Anti Narcotics Wing is issuing notice to him to come and share information and support Bangalore police in this fight against drugs," he said.

"We will investigate every information we gather from him," he emphasised.